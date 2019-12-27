V and A leaders named in New Year Honours list

Two driving forces behind Dundee’s cultural renaissance have been named on this year’s New Year Honours list.

Former V&A chairwoman Lesley Knox has her name on the list. The former chairwoman led the museum from the beginning of its architectural design in 2010 to August 2019.

Lesley will be made an OBE for services to culture as a result of her work with the art gallery and museum.

Another V&A leader has also been named among those on the honours list. Philip Long, V&A director and Scottish art expert, will also be made an OBE for services to heritage and culture.

The former national gallery curator has been with the organisation since 2011, and has helped organise many exhibitions and displays at the museum.

Mr Long said: “It is a great honour to be awarded an OBE, and one which I am thrilled to receive on behalf of everyone who has contributed to the creation of V&A Dundee.

“V&A Dundee has always been an ambitious project from its very earliest stages. I am incredibly proud of everything the team behind the museum has achieved in establishing this major new international centre of design.

“The museum is already contributing so much culturally and economically to Dundee and to Scotland, and we are looking forward to an exciting year ahead with our current exhibition Hello, Robot and with our first major fashion exhibition Mary Quant opening in April.”

Another Dundee resident, Irene McGrath, also managed to make the honours list. The Dundee High senior debating coach will be awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Scottish school’s debating.

Meanwhile, honorary Dundonian Gary Lightbody, whose band Snow Patrol were formed in the City of Discovery, is also on the list.

He will be made an OBE for his services to music and charity following his founding of the Lightbody Foundation, a group which gives annual donations to charities across Northern Ireland.

They join stars such as James Bond director Sam Mendes, who will be awarded a knighthood, and TV chef Ainsley Harriott, who will be made an MBE.