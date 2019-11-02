‘Utd’s Shanks worries understandable but needing to be rectified’

An air of trepidation clung over Tannadice in wins over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle this week, with an anxiety surrounding Dundee United’s star man Lawrence Shankland at the centre of it.

In the nine minutes leading up to his opener in the 2-0 victory against the Pars last Saturday and the hour before he notched the winner in the Partick clash, you could sense the worry in the air.

That fear manifests itself in different ways as supporters and bench alike shift in their seats but with common, connecting themes – Shankland and United’s title hopes.

And that is understandable because the two seem undeniably linked at the moment.

Shanks has notched 17 times for the Terrors this season, 15 of those coming in the league.

In fact, whenever he scores, United win. We he doesn’t, it all ends in defeat.

The accusation the Championship high-fliers are a one-man team would then appear to have some basing.

That is not my personal opinion but it is a point which is certainly hard to argue at times.

Particularly in the Jags encounter, which United narrowly won 1-0, going forward certainly, the former Ayr United hitman seemed their only hope – and so it proved.

Don’t get me wrong, I have been impressed with other performers in different areas of the park for United this season.

Benjamin Siegrist has been solid in goal and Calum Butcher has been a rock whether deployed in midfield or defence.

Young forward Louis Appere has been a good find, while Paul McMullan still looks one of the best players in Scotland’s second tier.

Where the real concern lies for me is contribution from the midfield.

Adam King and Ian Harkes toiled against Partick with Butcher having slot into defence, while Sam Stanton, Cammy Smith and Peter Pawlett have seen their action limited for different reasons in recent weeks.

And their contributions between now and the end of the season could be vital in hopes of lifting both the title and the weight currently resting on Shankland’s shoulders.

Indeed, like they did in the 6-2 derby success and the 6-0 win over Morton, what the Tangerines must do is show other qualities in winning games more often, starting at Inverness today.

That would rectify some of the concerns around Shankland’s undoubted importance to the team but also, just as importantly, let the fans take a deep breath and relax.