Dundee United’s Robson out ‘for a few weeks’ after sustaining facial injury

Dundee United defender Jamie Robson will spend weeks on the sidelines after picking up a facial injury in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Queen of the South.

The left-back required on-pitch treatment in stoppage time at Palmerston after a clash of heads with Abdul Osman.

The 22-year-old played through the pain to see the remainder of the match out, with Mark Connolly’s headed goal the decisive factor (see video below) but United boss Robbie Neilson has confirmed Robson won’t be able to do so for tomorrow’s trip to Partick and may not return until February.

Peter Pawlett (ankle) remains out while Paul McMullan (groin) will be another week as Robbie aims to get a strong, healthy squad in place for the Scottish Cup clash against Hibs next Saturday.

Ian Harkes is touch and go after a cheekbone injury but the good news for the Tangerines, is Calum Butcher, Paul Watson and Sam Stanton should all be OK.

That should ease the Terrors’ central-midfield woes, while it will either be Adrian Sporle or Liam Smith on the left side of the defence.

Robbie said: “Jamie Robson will be out for a few weeks with the knock on his face he took but Ian Harkes might be back for this weekend. If he’s not back this weekend, he’ll definitely be back for the Hibs game.

“Butcher and Watson will be fine and Stanton is back in.

“We had a number of boys hurt in the Queen of the South game who had to come off but we’re hopeful of getting some of them back for tomorrow.

“Paul McMullan will be another week. We’re trying to get them all back for the Hibs game because it’s important for us.”

Meanwhile, the Tangerines are expected to announce the signings of trialists Dillon Powers and Kieran Freeman.

Former American U/20 international Powers impressed in a bounce game earlier this week and has agreed an 18-month deal at Tannadice. The 28-year-old midfielder holds an Italian passport which avoids any work permit issues.

Freeman, meanwhile, is set to return to the club after departing for Southampton back in 2016.

The 18-year-old suffered a serious knee injury while at St Mary’s and left at the end of his contract.

The right-back is expected to be announced on a deal until the end of the season.