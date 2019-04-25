Dundee United’s role in relegation outcome is a bonus for boss Robbie Neilson

Being handed a bit-part role in the Championship relegation saga this weekend, and possibly next, can boost Dundee United’s promotion chances.

That’s the view of Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson as he aims to build momentum going into next month’s Premiership play-offs.

Saturday sees bottom club Falkirk visit Tannadice knowing a defeat combined with results elsewhere could see them automatically relegated.

A week later United head for Morton who are likely to still need a result to steer clear of the relegation play-offs at least.

And as far as Robbie is concerned the fact his team will face “real” games to round off their scheduled league fixtures is a welcome bonus.

“The next two games, it’s two teams that are fighting for their lives but we have to win to keep that momentum going.

“Falkirk come here needing points and I would hope the last game of the season, at Morton, even means something to them so we can put on a performance.

“Saturday is also the last home game of the season before the play-offs. We need to show we can put on a performance and build that confidence.

“But we are about to face two of the teams at the bottom end of the league and they need to win, so they’ll be at it.

“That’s good for us because when you go into these games and it’s end of season and nothing to play for, they can be a waste of time and the standards go down.

“You go from that to 10 days later and you are playing a 200 miles an hour play-off game, it can be a problem.”

On the subject of play-offs, the SPFL have moved the date of what will be United’s semi-final to avoid a clash with Dundee’s final Premiership game of the campaign.

The Tangerines will now travel to Inverness or Ayr for the first leg on Tuesday, May 14, with the return leg taking place back at Tannadice on Friday, May 17.

Meanwhile, striker Pavol Safranko is among the nominees for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year.

The Slovakian international has hit the back of the net 14 teams since joining up on loan from Danes Aalborg early on in the season.

The 24-year-old fans’ favourite is finishing the campaign on a high having scored spectacular goals in each of his last three outings.