Dundee United’s forgotten man Sam Wardrop eager for a first-team return

He is Dundee United’s forgotten man but full-back Sam Wardrop is targeting a return to help boost the Tangerines promotion push.

The former Celtic kid suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in January, just six months after signing for the club.

The 21-year-old has only six first-team appearances to his name and only one league outing after his move up from Glasgow – a tally he is determined to add to in the second half of the season.

Although he still has a fair bit of rehab to go, Wardrop is feeling good about his future with the Terrors.

He told the Tele: “The injury was a blow because I had only been at the club a few months after signing in the summer and it hadn’t gone as well as I’d wanted. I hadn’t played as many games as I would have liked.

“This sort of injury never comes at a good time but, for me, it wasn’t the best.

“Hopefully, come January I can get back involved, impress the manager and get back in the team. I want to help the team in the second half of the season to get promoted.”

The injury came from an innocuous challenge in a bounce game but will leave Wardrop on the sidelines for an entire year.

He added: “It’s been tough. I did my ACL in January and got my operation in February.

“I’ve been recovering now for eight months. Unfortunately, I had a wee setback and needed a second operation so it has taken a bit longer than usual.

“The physios have said I can start playing again in January so I’m looking at 12 months in total being out of the game. I’m just looking forward to getting back involved.

“It was a friendly game in January and I went to tackle somebody and my knee gave way. It was just a freak thing, there’s nothing you can do to stop something like that.

“It was bad luck really but it is common. You see a lot of players with similar things but you also see a lot of players coming back from an injury like that and being even stronger than before.”

Wardrop had a spell on loan at Dumbarton from Parkhead the season before signing at Tannadice but is eager to get his career properly up and running as soon as possible.

And he revealed the atmosphere at the club right now has helped massively in his recuperation.

“The manager has been really positive with me,” he added.

“As soon as it happened, he said not to worry, the club would look after me and get me back to full strength. I’ve spoken to Tony Asghar as well and everyone has been really positive and wants to see me back out playing.

“There were boys at the club that were recovering from the same thing when I signed, Fraser Fyvie and Deniz Mehmet. Mark Reynolds too has not long come back from his.

“They have been good with me, it helps to have people who have been through this before to give you a bit of advice and let you know what to expect.

“However, it’s probably more difficult being on the sidelines this season because the team have been doing so well and you are watching from afar.

“There’s also a great atmosphere around the place and, when you are injured, you kind of miss out on that because you are in the gym instead of the training pitch.

“However, I’m upbeat now because I can see light at the end of the tunnel but it’s been a long eight months.

“It does affect you mentally but you just need to stay positive. You won’t help yourself if you are down in the dumps.

“I’m more hungry for football because you see what you are missing out on.”