Dundee United boss Robbie hails attacking trio of Shankland, Appere and Bingham

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has hailed his strikeforce for their downing of Inverness.

The Terrors saw off ICT 2-1 on Friday night to go 21 points clear at the top of the Championship and take a huge step towards sealing the title.

Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland got the goals that mattered, with new boy Rakish Bingham assisting both strikes (see video below).

Robbie was full of praise for the attacking trio.

“Both of them were phenomenal goals,” he said.

“For the first one we had Rakish and Louis linking up and he showed great composure, especially on a night like Friday, when it gets whipped across.

“A lot of people would hit it first time but he steadies himself and pops it in the bottom corner.

“Lawrence showed the quality he has. It was a phenomenal touch, movement shift and then finish so it’s two nice goals we scored.”

Robbie took time to heap special praise on 29-goal man Shankland, adding: “He’s been great for us all season and he’s been kicking himself recently because he’s had a couple of chances where he’s not put it in the back of the net.

“We know when we get him into these areas he has great quality and we really should be making the most of him while he’s here, I think.”

As important as Shanks has been to the Terrors, Robbie feels Appere is starting to prove he is almost as vital to his side.

“He’s becoming an important player, he definitely is, but he’s still got a long way to go.

“He’s got a lot of attributes, Louis. He’s strong, powerful and quick but you see with the goal he’s got the technique and the composure to finish it.”

The 20-year-old’s form this season has him in the conversation for being in Scot Gemmill’s next Scotland U/21 squad as they play Euro 2021 qualifiers next month.

However, Robbie is remaining diplomatic over that for now.

He added: “It’s not for me to make a decision on that but I think there’s a lot of good players at that level.

“From our perspective, we’re just happy that Louis is playing for us and getting game time.

“He’s doing really well but I do think he’s able to get better and better. He’s still got a long way to go but he’s showing his real quality just now.”