Nicky Clark agrees terms with Dundee United after ankle break against Partick

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle but has agreed new terms at the club.

Clark picked up the injury to his left ankle after coming off worse against Stuart Bannigan in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Partick Thistle, where he set up Lawrence Shankland for his first goal of a perfect hat-trick (see video below), and was replaced by Adam King on 77 minutes.

He was immediately rushed to hospital in Glasgow before it was confirmed by the club yesterday that the 28-year-old, who has scored seven goals this season, will likely miss the rest of the term after undergoing surgery.

However, in better news for club and player, Clark has agreed terms for a new deal which will see him remain at Tannadice until the summer of 2021.

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Everyone at United is gutted for Nicky.

“He has had a tremendous season so far, and his contribution of goals and consistent performances have played a massive part in us being in the position we find ourselves in currently.

“On the upside, we have agreed terms with Nicky to extend his current contract to keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2021 and should confirm that in the coming days.

“Nicky had an operation yesterday and will now start his rehabilitation in the good hands of our medical team at the High Performance Centre at St Andrews.”

Terrors boss Robbie Neilson said: “He went up to the hospital on Saturday night and now he’s out for an extended period so it’s disappointing. It’s a great result but, looking at the bigger picture, he’s been a big player for us not just on the pitch, but in the dressing-room.”