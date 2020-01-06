Dundee United in market for new midfielder admits gaffer Robbie

Dundee United will be shopping for a midfielder after boss Robbie Neilson admitted he needed “reinforcements” in that area this month.

The Tangerines headed to Queen of the South at the weekend without central midfielders Ian Harkes and Sam Stanton and saw enforcer Calum Butcher limp off during the 1-0 victory at Palmerston.

Harkes is set for a spell out after breaking his cheekbone in training while Stanton has been struggling with a hamstring complaint.

Robbie is taking a look at US midfielder Dillon Powers on trial but has also recalled Declan Glass from a successful loan spell at Cove Rangers and he was thrust straight into action in Dumfries.

Robbie said: “I was pleased with him.

“I thought he and Nicky Clark did well behind the line. He got into good areas.

“He did very well at Cove and we thought we would give him a chance right away.

“He didn’t do himself any harm at all and will be involved again this week.

“We’re still going to recruit in that area as well.

“Ian Harkes is out for a bit of time, Butcher has a problem with his groin and had to come off on Saturday.

“We need some reinforcements in that area.”

On Butcher, Robbie added: “Butcher will be fine. We had Adam King ready to come on and Butch was starting to tighten up.

“On that pitch you can’t take a chance.”

Victory sees the Tangerines maintain their 14-point lead at the top after their 10th win in 11 matches.

“We were just happy to get the three points and get up the road,” said the manager.

“It’s a very difficult place to come, a good team, and a very hard surface to play football on.

“The last time we came here we got turned over. Saturday was just about winning and getting home. In the second half we got the goal and were quite happy just to see it out.”

Meanwhile, Queens boss Allan Johnston wasn’t happy with the way the second-half turned out.

He said: “We probably expected a wee bit more from the league leaders in terms of trying to play. It was one after another falling down and trying to waste time.

“People pay money to watch the game and they don’t want to see players rolling about on the ground, wasting time.”