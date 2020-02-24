Dundee United win against Inverness all but secures Championship for Neilson’s side

It’s not mathematically over yet but Friday February 21 2020 will go down as the date Dundee United all but secured the Championship title.

A 2-1 win over second-placed Inverness, thanks to Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland strikes either side of a Jordan White equaliser, took the Terrors a huge 21 points clear at the top of the second tier (see video below).

With the majority of teams already in the final third of the season, no one is going to get anywhere near close to making it a battle now.

United have been champions in most people’s minds for months now but last week’s win over their nearest ‘challengers’ at Tannadice has been followed, for the first time, by managers, players, fans and media alike openly crowning them.

It was always going to be a massive and testing clash against the Caley Jags, undoubtedly the best of the rest this season, and it’s significant for various reasons that the Tangerines were able to come out on top.

From sheerly a sporting manner and looking at the result, it was a big three points to stretch the gap at the top to an entirely unassailable distance.

Early domination brought a well-worked opener for the returning Appere, pivotal throughout, before ICT began to get a feel for the contest and levelled with a White header from James Keatings’ corner.

They were up against it at times, particularly at the start of the second half, but Robbie Neilson’s men showed their quality in the end.

They needed a hero and, like it has been for much of the season, Lawrence Shankland stepped up to the plate just before the hour-mark to slot home a trademark composed finish.

It was a fitting way to win the game and, ultimately, all but seal the title and a return to the Premiership after a four-year absence.

Mentally, though, it was also vital for a United side which had come into question in recent weeks.

Draws against Morton and Alloa and defeat to Arbroath brought a high degree of scrutiny to their doorstep with the potential for doubts and fears creeping in coming with it.

United have shown their strength, though, and dispelled any of those potential problems by winning once again, even if not at their best.

That has been the case all season that when they experience something of as slump they bounce back quickly and strongly.

Despite it now firmly being a case of when not if with regards to United lifting the trophy, they will still face questions.

Most will be over the strength of the team with a view to next season, which is a fair line of questioning and no doubt something continually reviewed by the power-brokers at the club.

However, all the current crop can do is finish with a flourish by going on a winning run similar to earlier in the campaign for the remaining 11 games.

By this writer’s reckoning, if they continue to pick up victories and the rest of the league keep beating each other, the Terrors could have it sewn up by as early as late March. That would truly be doing it in style.

The whole season has been some achievement for United, winning the league at a canter despite what some naysayers may have you believe.

Shankland’s goals have been important, obviously, Robbie has dealt with everything thrown his way in an exemplarily manner and the impact of new owner Mark Ogren and sporting director Tony Asghar cannot be understated either.

The truth, however, is the 2019/20 Dundee United Championship-winning team will go down in the history books as way more than that.

It will be viewed as a team – better than the rest and greater than the sum of its parts.