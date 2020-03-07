Utd boss Robbie backing kid Louis to get U/21 call

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is backing young attacker Louis Appere to earn a place in the Scotland U/21 squad.

Ahead of their Euro qualifiers against Croatia and Greece at the end of the month, boss Scot Gemmill has been mulling over his options and was at East End Park last Saturday to watch Appere as United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline.

It perhaps wasn’t the best game to get a good look at the 20-year-old but the forward has made a big impression in his breakthrough season at Tannadice.

The Cupar lad has scored six goals in 32 appearances, largely starting on the wing, and has played a big part in helping the Terrors to the top of the league.

Tangerines gaffer Robbie, who won two U/21 caps in his playing career, believes Appere would add something different to Gemmill’s squad if selected.

“I hope Scot was watching him but I don’t think there’s been any contact made yet, as far as I know,” Robbie said.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking at him because he’s a young striker, in form and playing week-in, week-out for us.

“If Scot’s there then, hopefully, Louis is in the picture for the games coming up. It would be great for the kid.

“He’s got the ability and the attributes but he’s also playing first-team football.

“You find a lot of the kids playing U/21 for Scotland are down in the U/23s in England, not at the level he’s at.

“Hopefully he’ll get an opportunity because I do think he could add something to that squad.”

Another player hoping to be involved in the national team set-up later this month is United talisman Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland earned his first two caps in Steve Clarke’s squad against Russia and San Marino last autumn as a reward for his form this season, which has seen him notch 28 goals for the Terrors.

With a crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final match against Israel at Hampden on March 26, Robbie believes Shanks has as good a chance as anyone of making the cut.

“It’s up to Steve to make these decisions,” he added.

“Marc McNulty is back scoring goals, Leigh Griffiths is as well and there’s Oli McBurnie, too.

“There’s competition there but Lawrence did really well in the last get-together.

“I know Steve likes him and I’m hopeful for Lawrence and for the club as well that he gets back in it.”