Utd boss Robbie: Appere U/21 call is ‘phenomenal’

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has hailed Louis Appere’s inclusion in the Scotland U/21 squad as ‘phenomenal’.

The 20-year-old attacker has earned a spot in Scot Gemmill’s pool for the Euro 2021 qualifiers against Croatia and Greece later this month after a stellar season at Tannadice to date.

Gemmill watched Appere in person at Dunfermline last month and was impressed with what he saw from the Fifer – who has netted six goals in 33 appearances for United this term, while also proving a creative force.

It’s been a far from easy journey for Appere, however. Starting out at Hearts No 2 Austin MacPhee’s AM Soccer academy, he joined the Terrors in 2016 and had a successful spell at Broughty Athletic juniors, scoring a barrowload of goals in the second half of last season.

Becoming a first-team regular at Tannadice and now earning his first international recognition has capped an exceptional 12 months for the youngster, with the Scots taking on Croatia on March 27 before travelling to Greece four days later.

Boss Robbie is delighted for his young star, with strike partner Lawrence Shankland hoping to be named in Steve Clarke’s “A” squad for their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden on March 26 after earning two caps and scoring against San Marino last year.

© SNS

If the call-ups come to fruition, however, both will miss United’s visit to Arbroath on March 27.

“It’s phenomenal,” Robbie said.

“Louis has been brilliant. He really has been excellent for us this season.

“We sort of allotted for 10-12 games for him this season when he came back from his loan in the juniors, where he did well.

“But he’s surpassed all our expectations to make over 30 appearances, scoring and creating goals.

“I think he fully deserves it for his first season playing first-team football.

“It’s disappointing from our perspective because Appere will, and Shanks could, miss games but it’s great for the players’ careers.

“We’re delighted for both of them to be involved in international football and just have to go with it.

“I think Shanks would be itching to get the nod for the Israel game after getting a taste for it.”

Meanwhile, Robbie has moved to address the frustrations of supporters at the league leaders recent form.

The Tangerines – 14 points clear at the top – have only won once in their last seven Championship matches. And Robbie admits he feels their pain.

He added: “We are Dundee United and, when we’re in the Championship, we’re expected to win every single game.

“There is a frustration, of course, but the players have been phenomenal this season.

“They have been brilliant and have the club in a good position.

“It’s unsustainable to keep up that kind of form, though, but I do have sympathy with the fans – they have been phenomenal as well.

“We are getting 8,000 at Tannadice and taking 2,000 away.

“It’s not been ideal lately so we do feel their pain. They’re not seeing the free-flowing football and three points they’re used to.”

Robbie does believe, however, a spell of this kind is just part and parcel of most teams’ season.

He said: “There are parts of every club’s season where things tail off a bit.

“We set our bar very high – going unbeaten 14 games on the bounce – we wanted to sustain it but there’s going to be highs and lows.

“We need to stick together to make it right again.”

Meanwhile, United kids Chris Mochrie and Lewis Neilson – who has signed a new deal until 2022 – are in the Scotland U/17 squad for games against Slovakia, Ireland and Czech Republic.