United boss Robbie insists they must look at bigger picture after draw with Partick Thistle

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists they must look at the bigger picture after their draw with Partick Thistle.

United’s poor form continued in the 1-1 divide at Tannadice on Saturday, with the league leaders now having won one of their last nine games in all competitions.

Despite their struggles, Robbie is staying positive with his side 17 points clear at the top of the Championship and the title, potentially, just four wins away.

“It wasn’t for the purist I don’t think but, when you look at the results in the league, a lot of them are like that,” he said.

“It’s difficult at this time of year to get any free-flowing football with pitches being bobbly and dry. Teams are battling for their lives or going for promotion, so there’s a lot of pressure on the games.

“When you look at the bigger picture, we’ve gained another point at the top of the league and have eight games left. We’ve got to look at the positives.

“Hopefully, in a couple of weeks’ time, the pitches come back and start to get a bit of growth so we can start popping it about.”

Dillon Powers gave the Terrors the lead against the Jags with a first-half thunderbolt before Stuart Bannigan equalised after the interval.

Robbie added: “It was some finish. He’s been hiding that really well, Dillon!

“We’ve played him a wee bit deeper but when he played in America, at times, he was a little higher up.

“We’ve got Ian Harkes doing that but, when he gets there, Dillon’s got the quality. I was really pleased with him on Saturday.

“He’s having to adapt to this type of football. When he first came in the games were like 200mph and he was like ‘what’s happening here?’

“He’s actually starting to recognise and compete in there.”

Robbie also praised goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as his side earned a point.

“Benji kept us in the game at the start with two good saves. One from Brian Graham one-v-one and in the second phase from the corner with the header.

“There were chances for both teams. They were on top for the first 10-15 minutes but then we took control. We’re disappointed not to take three points but, where we are at this stage of the season, we’ll take the point.”