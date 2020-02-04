Dundee United attacker Smith leaves for Dundalk as Sow is ruled out for rest of season

Dundee United attacker Cammy Smith has joined Dundalk on loan until the summer.

The 24-year-old has made the move to the League of Ireland Premier Division champions in search of first-team football.

The former Aberdeen and St Mirren man has found his game time limited at Tannadice since joining in January 2019 after a successful loan spell in 2016/17.

Smith, whose United deal runs until 2021, has made 24 appearances in tangerine, scoring seven goals.

Twelve of those run-outs have come this season, with Smith scoring the final goal in the Terrors’ 6-2 Dundee derby win last August (see video below).

Meanwhile, Osman Sow has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Sow has ruptured his Achilles and is set to see out the remainder of his contract on the treatment table.

The Swedish striker only recently returned to Tannadice after spending the first half of the season on loan at Premiership Kilmarnock.

Upon his return, the 29-year-old was able to force himself back into the first-team picture.

However, it has all come to a painful end for the big forward after he had to be stretchered off against Arbroath on Saturday after going down clutching his left ankle.

United boss Robbie Neilson confirmed the extent of the injury, saying: “It’s a real shame for Osman.

“It was a freak injury on Saturday as there was nobody near him but his Achilles has gone.

“We knew it wasn’t good at the time and, looking at it now, he will probably be out for the rest of the season.”