Dundee’s Bank Bar reduces opening hours due to coronavirus outbreak

A popular Dundee bar has reduced it’s opening hours in an effort to keep it’s staff and customers safe from the coronavirus.

The Bank Bar on Union Street announced on Friday that it would be cutting it’s opening hours due to the ongoing pandemic.

The venue, which has also stopped hosting live music, will now only be open from 12pm to 6pm.

Food and drinks will still be served at the bar, and takeaway will still be available.

The bar announced the changes in a Facebook post, saying: “We have taken the hard decision to move to reduced hours for the protection of our business. staff and customers, until we are advised to close by the Government.

“Sadly the financial help that the government has offered isn’t forthcoming until the beginning of April, and with the unstandable lack of trade, we can’t afford to stay open.

“Unfortunately that means that all live music has been cancelled for the foreseeable future as we move to opening 12-6 each day – drink, food and our new take-a-way service will be available.

“Hopefully we will see you all on the other side.”

