Fashion giant USC has announced that it will remain in the Overgate – until June this year.

The Tele had previously reported that the store, which is based on the second floor of the shopping centre, was to cease trading in December 2019.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “We are pleased to report the landlord of Overgate and USC have reached an amicable agreement and this extension will be welcome news to the staff employed in the store, as well as the many customers who shop there.”