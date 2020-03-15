Tech Talk: Derek Uchman looks at USB hubs

You’d think it would be an easy thing for manufacturers to get right, but nobody seems happy with the number of ports on their computer. We could all do with more. The solution? Invest in a USB hub

£30.59

This bad boy has a whopping 10 USB ports – seven standard ones and three to charge devices. You might think that’s too many, but don’t worry – it’s so compact, even if you don’t use them all, it won’t swallow desk space. Transfer speeds are up to 5 Gbps, which means you won’t have to worry about lags or slow speeds. The price is reasonable too.

£89.99

Alogic have exploited the potential of the next generation USB-C connection on your computer by creating a hub that allows you to connect an astonishing amount of stuff. It has ports for HDMI, Mini Display, two USB 3.0s, a gigabit ethernet port, slots for SD and Micro SD cards, and it will even deliver 100W of power. It’s a bit pricey, so make sure you need everything it offers.

£74.93

This is better thought of as two devices in one. There are four USB 3.0 data ports for connecting things like a mouse or keyboard, and four charging ports to power up tablets and phones. The latter uses a lot of juice, so the hub comes with a plug. Solidly built with an aluminium case, we like the fact that each port has its own on-off switch.