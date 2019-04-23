US court gives Scottish man 42-year jail term for preying on young boys using Minecraft while on holiday

A paedophile from Scotland has been jailed for preying on young boys while on holiday in the US.

Peterhead man Jordan Kemlo, 22, used the popular video game Minecraft to groom four American youngsters during a three-month stay in the country.

He was jailed in Scotland for four years in 2015 after sexually assaulting a boy.

Last year he was flown to Tucson, Arizona, to face charges after the Scottish Government agreed to a request to extradite him.

The offences took place between February and May 2014 when Kemlo was 17 and visiting family in the region.

He was reported to police by the mother of one of his victims.

After Kemlo returned to Scotland, the boy told his mother he had been sexually abused by Kemlo several times while they were playing Minecraft.

Kemlo also preyed on three other boys in the same neighbourhood during his visit. All the victims were under 15.

Kemlo pleaded guilty last month to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation of a child, solicitation to commit sexual conduct with a minor and attempted molestation of a child.

He was jailed for 42 and a half years.