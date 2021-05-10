US air force plane circles over Angus

Angus residents were surprised to see an unusual aircraft in the sky above their homes on Monday.

Residents said they saw the aircraft circling multiple times over the course of the morning and afternoon.

The aircraft is thought to be the Bell Boeing Osprey, operated by the US Air Force (USAF).

Cat Thomson, who lives in Wellbank, Kellas, said her children were fascinated when they spotted it circling above their home at 10am on Monday.

“It’s a very unusual looking aircraft with twin rotor blades,” she said.

“It is very, very loud and has been flying very low over the area, much lower than you would normally expect to see an aircraft.

“They [the children] keep rushing to the window any time they hear it overhead.

“It really is very loud and we have all been curious about what it is.”

Cat said the plane flew over her house six times, followed by a helicopter.

Military activity

A Royal Air Force spokesperson confirmed the Ospery is operated by the USAF but the American counterpart did not respond to a request for comment.

It is thought to be part of a large-scale exercise being held off the north coast of Scotland this week.

Warships, submarines, military personnel and aircraft will take part in the multinational Exercise Strike Warrior.

It is expected to bring 31 warships, three submarines, 150 aircraft and over 13,400 military personnel between May 8 and May 20.

Impressive display

Arbroath residents said they had watched an impressive display of naval and air craft off the coast over the weekend.

One said: “Friday started with a trip to Barry Buddon to watch some USMC Helicopters working with the Royal Navy’s HMS Albion, sitting off Arbroath.

“We then drove to the former RAF Leuchars to watch the United States Marine Corps (USMC) assets.

“These are very rare machines around here.

“Once completed at Leuchars we headed back to Monifieth Beach to watch landing crafts drop off equipment on the beach at Barry Buddon.

“What a day watching our armed forces working alongside our NATO Allies.

“I believe that there are various exercises planned over the next few weeks all around Scotland.

“Very interesting to watch.”