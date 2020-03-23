Urgent call for Dundee volunteers to help during Covid-19 crisis

An urgent appeal has gone out for volunteers to offer their services in Dundee during the current coronavirus crisis.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action is working with groups throughout the city to support the vulnerable through one of the most testing periods in recent history.

To help in the coming weeks, the group are seeking, in particular, drivers, telephone buddies and food shoppers who can support the most vulnerable people in society.

A spokesman for DVVA said: “From Feeling Strong to Food Train, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action are working with partner organisations across the city to get more people involved in volunteer work during the current crisis.

“We are calling on people to be part of the growing community-led support team to spread kindness and help where it is most needed.

“At this time, it is key that third sector organisations work together to harness the good will in our communities.

“We know it is key for volunteers to feel supported and existing charitable organisations can offer this through ongoing training and support.

“Following growing concerns that many people who are isolating at home may be lonely and scared, we are looking for people who can chat to others on the phone providing that sense of connection and reassurance that they are in fact, not alone in this.”

The drive follows the successful increase in help in Priority Pensioners Shopping Hour OAPs and the vulnerable in some supermarkets across Dundee.

Plenty of people have been involved in the project since it was introduced last week and it’s hoped the ongoing crisis can help bring even more volunteers to the fore.

Dundee Voluntary Action’s Older People’s Development Officer, Nicola Mitchell, said: “After hearing concerns from pensioners that they were struggling to access basic shopping we were keen to encourage local supermarkets to devote some time to protecting our older and vulnerable people.

“All members of the public are asked to respect this initiative to allow those most at risk the opportunity to shop in a calmer and safer environment. We ask all remaining supermarkets and convenience stores wishing to support the City’s most vulnerable to get on board with us.”

Older People’s Champion, Councillor Lynne Short said: “I would like to thank everyone who is working hard in difficult circumstances to make this priority hour possible.

“Community spirit will be key to getting through this and I would encourage more businesses in the city to look at ways in which they can ease the pressure on the most vulnerable in society.”

To get in touch with Dundee Voluntary Action, call 01382 305700.

