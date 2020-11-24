Urgent action needed to prevent suicides as figures reveal majority of deaths in Dundee and Tayside are among men

Calls have been made for urgent action to be taken after new figures showed an alarming suicide rate across the country.

The statistics, released by Public Health Scotland, show that nationwide the number of deaths recorded as suicide has increased by 6% in 2019 compared to last year.

Across Tayside, there were 69 deaths in this category, with 53 of them among men, which amounts to 76%.

Similarly, men made up 78% of the 33 deaths in Dundee City, with 26.

Data was also provided for separate five-year periods and revealed an increase of 67% of male suicides in Dundee between 2010-14 and 2015-19, from 173 to 122.

In 2019, 833 deaths by suicide were registered in Scotland, an increase from 784 in 2018. Of these deaths, 620 were among men, and 213 were among women.

The overall suicide rate across Scotland increased to 15.5 deaths per 100,000 in 2019, compared to 14.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2018. This is the highest rate since 2013.

While suicide rates for both men and women peak among those aged 45-54, the rate among young people aged 15-24 increased for the second consecutive year.

Samaritans Scotland, which provides free, 24/7 emotional support to anyone in crisis and distress, said the figures were a powerful reminder of the urgent need to improve suicide prevention support for those in crisis.

Rachel Cackett, executive director of the charity, said: “Every single one of the 833 deaths by suicide in 2019 represents a devastating loss with far-reaching consequences for family, friends and communities.

“It’s particularly concerning to see rates of suicide increase for almost all age groups and for rates among young people under 25 continuing to rise this year.

“And, as in previous years, people living in the most deprived communities in Scotland continue to be around three times more likely to take their own life, compared to those living in the wealthiest communities.”

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey said: “Every one of these lives lost was a tragedy and my sympathies go out to those who have been bereaved by suicide.

“Suicide prevention continues to be an absolute priority and we are working with the National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group to progress the range of actions outlined in our Suicide Prevention Action Plan: Every Life Matters.

“We are also working closely with our partners in Police Scotland and Public Health Scotland to look at ways to extract reliable timely local data from other sources, to inform faster, more effective responses to those impacted by possible suicides.

“While these statistics do not reflect the period of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, we know that this is taking a significant toll on many people’s mental health, and we are doing all we can to support people at this difficult time.

“Our recently published Mental Health Transition & Recovery Plan sets out the wide range of actions we are taking to address those additional pressures on the population’s mental health, brought about by the pandemic.

“We do not yet know what impact the pandemic will have on suicide rates. We are not being complacent and, together with Cosla, we accepted the recommendations that the National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group put forward for a pandemic-specific suicide prevention response.

“The next set of data is expected to be available in August. In the meantime, we are working closely with all health boards to support mental health staff to maintain the integrity and quality of services across Scotland, during the pandemic and beyond.”

Samaritans provides free anonymous and confidential emotional support for people experiencing crisis and distress, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can contact Samaritans by phone on 116 123, by emailing jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.