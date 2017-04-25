Residents on Dundee’s Clepington Road are in uproar over recycling bins which they claim have taken up valuable parking spaces they can’t afford to lose.

The new bins arrived last week at the already congested area and locals say they have made parking problems even worse.

One woman who has seen four sets of bins turn up in the vicinity of her flat said she has to park three streets away late at night and fears for her safety because she can’t get closer to her home.

Football match days at Dens Park and Tannadice are also an issue when traffic gets to breaking point.

Helen Hampton, 52, a support worker, said: “The parking situation here was atrocious even before they put the bins at the side of the road.

“I don’t feel safe living here as it is. It’s a lovely home but I usually come back quite late at 10.30pm and 11pm at night. I’m having to walk quite a long way on my own in the dark and it doesn’t make me feel comfortable.

“I’m in favour of recycling. It’s brilliant but it just doesn’t work like this.”

Taxi driver Zahid Muhammad, 43, said: “There’s never any spaces out there at all, even if they removed one or two bins it would help.”

Moira Prophet, 68, said it was “just chaos out there”, adding: “I think they should have tried putting the bins in a different place.”

Gregg Knight, 35, said: “There are ambulances up here every day and they have to park in the middle of the road because they can’t get parked.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “An assessment process is carried out before Euro bins are located in particular sites and this considers issues such as infrastructure of the area, capacity requirements for each material, network management guidelines and road safety.

“It’s not possible to move the bins across Clepington Road at this point because of these road safety concerns. When planning bin locations, we look at ways of minimising the number of car parking spaces that are taken up as expanded recycling services are provided across Dundee and, where possible, will review any areas of concern once the roll-out is complete.”