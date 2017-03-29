A woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected floor collapse in a property in Perth city centre.

A property in the city’s Atholl Street has been evacuated and the road has been closed from Rose Terrace to North Methven Street as emergency services conduct an investigation.

Three fire crews from Perth Fire Station along with one crew from Newburgh raced to the scene along with police and ambulance.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.24am today to attend an incident at an address on Atholl Street, Perth.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, two managers and a trauma team.

“One female patient was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.”

Scottish Gas Networks arrived at 9.40am, with two more fire engines, one with a crane, arriving ten minutes later.

An onlooker said the fresh batch of fire fighters “look like special firefighters in orange with caving type lights and helmets”. Staff from Scottish Water are also on the scene.

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Emergency service are responding to it and have closed the road.

“It is still an ongoing incident.”

Local MSP John Swinney tweeted: “Very concerning news. Hope everyone is safe.”

One eyewitness said: “It looks really serious. All streets in the immediate area have been cordoned off and all emergency services are in attendance.

“The police have put tape up a fair way away from where it has happened and the traffic is horrendous.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Officers were called out to attend an incident in Perth city centre this morning.

“Three appliances attended from Perth Fire Station attended along with one from Newburgh.

“A property in Rose Terrace was evacuated and the incident is still ongoing.”