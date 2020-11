A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A923, between Coupar Angus and Dundee

The accident took place near Ashley crossroads, where a diversion was put in place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a one-car crash on the A923 around 6.15am on Monday November 16.

“The female driver will be taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

