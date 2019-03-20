UPDATE: Witness says car ‘drove into oncoming traffic on slipway’ in Perthshire crash

A motorist has described the terrifying moment he saw a car heading down a slip road on to the M90 into the face of oncoming traffic.

The motorway has been closed between Junction 9 and 10 northbound, near Bridge of Earn, after what police described as a “multi-vehicle” accident.

Driver Wattie Garland, 51, told the Courier he saw a car joining the motorway in the wrong direction and was just feet away from being involved in a collision himself.

Wattie said: “I was coming up from Dunfermline towards Perth and I saw cars braking in front of me on the slip road.

“I was overtaking a lorry and I saw a car — I’m not sure what type — with a male driver in it and he was just coming the wrong way down towards the motorway.

“A lorry behind me swerved out and I just saw dust and cars in the hard shoulder in my mirror. I think the car might have gone into the side of the lorry.”

Emergency services attended after the crash caused a number of casualties.

One motorist had to be cut from a vehicle in the accident, which involved four cars and a lorry.

A spokesman for Police Scotland previously said: “Police Scotland is currently dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound M90 between junctions 9 and 10 near Bridge of Earn, which happened about 1.50pm today.

“The road is currently closed northbound while it is cleared up.

“There are a number of injuries but none appear to be life threatening at this time.”

A fire service spokesman previously said: “We were called at 1.55pm. There are four cars and a lorry involved in a multi-vehicle collision.

“There are five appliances on site, including the heavy rescue unit from Perth.

“Firefighters are currently using cutting equipment to release a driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

“Other people invovled managed to get out without assistance.

“It is understood there are a number of injuries but no fatalaties at this stage.”