UPDATE: Three people dead in A90 crash involving coach and three cars

Three people have died in a horror road crash which has closed the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway in both directions following a crash involving a bus and three cars.

Several people were trapped inside vehicles following the collision on the A90 near Glenbervie at about 4.30pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four people had been cut free from the vehicles involved.

Tragically, two people are understood to have died at the scene.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions and drivers were being told to find “alternative” routes.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said three appliances were sent to the scene from Altens and Stonehaven, along with a heavy rescue unit from Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drivem, with 25 firefighters on the scene in total.

