UPDATE: Two people being treated for injuries after A90 crash, as road reopens

The A90 at Tealing is now open again, following a crash this morning.
Two people are being treated for what appear at this time to be non life-threatening injuries, police have said.
Officers have thanked those affected by the closure for their patience and understanding while this was dealt with.
