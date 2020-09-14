Monday, September 14th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

UPDATE: Two people being treated for injuries after A90 crash, as road reopens

by Sarah Williamson
September 14, 2020, 11:09 am Updated: September 14, 2020, 1:44 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

The A90 at Tealing is now open again, following a crash this morning.

Two people are being treated for what appear at this time to be non life-threatening injuries, police have said.

Officers have thanked those affected by the closure for their patience and understanding while this was dealt with.