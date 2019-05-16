Two injured and road closed after crash involving bus on Dundee road

Two people are injured and a main road in Dundee is closed after a three-vehicle crash involving a 29 bus.
ONGOING: Delays after bus involved in three-vehicle crash on Dundee road
The incident took place on Arbroath Road, near Aldi, just before 12.25pm.
Paramedics are currently treating a woman with a head injury and man with a chest injury. They are thought to have been drivers of their respective vehicles.
A police spokesman said: “They are being treated by paramedics but not life-threatening.”
The road is closed between Craigie Avenue and Scott Fyffe with local diversions in place.