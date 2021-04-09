Friday, April 9th 2021 Show Links
News

Update: Train lines reopen after ‘incident’ on track between Montrose and Arbroath

by Steven Rae
April 9, 2021, 8:37 am Updated: April 9, 2021, 9:46 am
An incident disrupted rail services between Aberdeen and the central belt this morning.

At 8.20am, ScotRail tweeted to say an incident on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath had left all lines closed.

Around 9am, the operator said the line had reopened, and staff were working to get all trains back on schedule.

There is no indication at this stage what took place.

ScotRail have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.