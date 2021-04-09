Update: Train lines reopen after ‘incident’ on track between Montrose and Arbroath

An incident disrupted rail services between Aberdeen and the central belt this morning.

At 8.20am, ScotRail tweeted to say an incident on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath had left all lines closed.

Around 9am, the operator said the line had reopened, and staff were working to get all trains back on schedule.

UPDATE: The line has reopened. We're working to get services between Glasgow/Edinburgh & Aberdeen back on time as quickly as we can. Thanks for your patience. Delayed 30+ mins by this? Claim Delay Repay at https://t.co/kwz2pXYSWq. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 9, 2021

There is no indication at this stage what took place.

ScotRail have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.