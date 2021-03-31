UPDATE: Teenager one of four men charged with attempted housebreaking at Dundee property

Four men, including a teenager, have been charged with attempted housebreaking following a police raid at a property in Dundee.

Officers burst open the door of a house and entered just after midnight on Wednesday, on Springfield, just off Perth Road.

Shocked neighbours saw a large police presence entering a house in the area.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers remain at the scene, near the George Orwell pub.

Police inquiries

Neighbours living nearby said plain-clothed officers had been conducting door-to-door inquiries on Wednesday afternoon.

One resident who did not wish to be named said they were asked if they heard any noise coming from the address prior to the police’s arrival.

Six police vehicles

She added: “There were a lot of police here. I must have counted at least six cars at one point.

“An officer put the door in and the uniformed officers went in. We were staying up to see what was going on but we never saw anything happening after that just officers coming in and out.

“The police have come to the door today and asked if we had heard any noise before they arrived at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following an intelligence-led operation, five men, aged 19, 33, 40, 43 and 43, have been charged in connection with an attempted housebreaking on Springfield, Dundee, on Tuesday March 30.

“They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday April 1.”