VIDEO UPDATE: Six fire crews end up fighting blaze in land north of Dundee

Six fire crews were sent out to battle a blaze in the Sidlaw Hills in Angus on Friday evening.

The fire was in the Craigowl Hill area, around seven miles north of Dundee. A reader intitally contacted The Evening Telegraph about the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said controlled heather and gorse burning got out of control on rural land.

She added: “We received a call at 6.03pm and sent three appliances. That increased to six and there were six fire fronts in total. Gorse and heather went alight and got out of control.

“The fire front was around two miles in area.

“Workers on the estate were on-hand, digging fire breaks as well – and the fire was eventually brought under control.

“The SFRS will be going back out tomorrow (Saturday) to investigate and make further inquiries.”

The hill range stretches from Perthshire into Angus.