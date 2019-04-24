UPDATE: Search for driver in Dundee called off after man fled vehicle

The search for a driver who fled from a vehicle in Dundee after failing to stop for police has been called off – after the suspect went to ground.

Officers had been searching the area around Longhaugh Quarry, including woodland to the west of the quarry beside Longhaugh Road, after attempting to stop a vehicle.

It failed to stop and the male abandoned the car somewhere in the Murrayfield Drive area.

Despite carrying out a comprehensive search of the area around the former Longhaugh Hotel, officers failed to find the individual in the area.

Police are understood to be investigating the possibility that the vehicle had been stolen, but this has not been officially confirmed.

An eyewitness said police vehicles were parked close to the junction of Longhaugh Road and Pitkerro Road, close to the Iceland store, at around 12.15pm.

She said: “I was passing by and there were police cars sitting with their lights on and it looked as though there were police in the area where there used to be a hotel.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently looking for a driver of a vehicle that failed to stop in the Murrayfield Drive area.

“The man has not been traced but enquiries into the entire incident are continuing. There is no suggestion he is a risk to the public.”

The spokesman later said the man had been seen driving the car “erratically” before it was stopped.