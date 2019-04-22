UPDATE: Probe launched as power cut leaves Dundee shoppers in darkness

A probe has been launched after a power cut left traffic lights faulty and a Dundee shopping centre in darkness today.

The DCA was closed temporarily and stores in the Overgate Shopping Centre shut at around 11am for more than an hour.

Police were forced to direct traffic in Greenmarket while the lights were not working.

Other businesses in the area including the Premier Inn hotel were affected.

Electricity provider SSE said its engineers were alerted to reports of a fault on the underground cable network in the centre of Dundee at 11.03am, initially affecting 38 properties in the Overgate area of the city.

Engineers were still investigating the cause of this fault but the firm said its priority was to restore power “as quickly as possible” to all affected buildings.

A spokesman added: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to restore their power as quickly and as safely as possible.”