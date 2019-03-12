UPDATE: Police release statement after deaths of three people in Megabus crash on A90

Three people have died after a crash between two cars and a bus on a north-east road.

More than 20 firefighters were sent to scene on the A90 near Drumlithie.

The road was closed in both directions after the incident.

Four people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, one person was airlifted and three went by road ambulance.

Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm and involved two cars, a red Renault Megane and a silver Ford B Max and a Megabus bus.

The male bus driver has sustained minor injuries. None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “This has been a challenging incident for the emergency services to deal with and my thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this.

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to the police contacts officers on 101 using reference number 2576 of 12 March.

“The road is anticipated to remain closed for some time to allow collision investigation to take place. This is likely to be a complex enquiry that will take some time and I am grateful to the public for their patience while this is carried out. Further details will follow once they are available.”