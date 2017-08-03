Police Scotland have confirmed that two people are in hospital after a serious assault near a Dundee supermarket yesterday afternoon.

Officers cordoned off retail premises, which include a Sainsbury’s, in the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate after reports of an altercation at 4.50pm.

Around eight police vehicles attended with officers stationed outside Select Wallpaper and another site further into the estate.

A police statement this morning said: “A 54-year-old man and a woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

One witness to the aftermath told the Tele that police dogs were at the scene with a wooded area behind the Sainsbury’s supermarket taped off.

He said: “The entrance close to Sainsbury’s has been closed. And Ainslie Street.

“The dogs out searching in the trees and police tape around the wooded area as well.”

This morning, a police presence remains at the industrial estate, which is no longer sealed off.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.51pm on Wednesday 2 August to attend an incident at an address on Ainslie Street in Broughty Ferry.

“We dispatched two ambulances and the first unit arrived on scene at 4.56pm.

“Two crews travelled to Ninewells Hospital.”

