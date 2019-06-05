Police confirm person has died after being struck by train on line in Fife

The British Transport Police have confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train in Fife.

Rail services in Fife were disrupted this morning after a person was hit, with emergency services in attendance.

ScotRail said in a statement the incident occurred between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “At 6.30am today, officers were called to Dunfermline Town station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. A report will be made to the procurator fiscal.”