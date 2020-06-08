UPDATE: New footage shows blaze damage at Baldovie, as firefighting continues this morning at site
Firefighters are still at the Baldovie Industrial Estate, more than 14 hours after an astonishing blaze tore through a building at the site.
The fire service were battling the blaze on Forties Road, believed to be at a unit formerly owned by the Wood Group, with paramedics and police are also at the scene. The incident began around 8.15pm last night.
Huge plumes of black smoke could seen bellowing across Dundee for miles around.
Rumours that deadly asbestos was among the materials burning at the building have been dismissed by Police Scotland, it is understood.
Video: Firefighters remain at Baldovie this morning after huge blaze engulfs Dundee with smoke
