A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing of a woman in Dundee.

Several police vehicles and two ambulance crews were called to West Pitkerro Industrial Estate just before 5pm on Wednesday.

A male allegedly stabbed a woman before reportedly turning the knife on himself at a wallpaper store.

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the incident and confirmed today a 54-year-old has been arrested.

The force stressed this incident was an isolated one.

At the scene today, a sign on the front of Select Wallpaper said the shop was “closed due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Jim Petrie, a business owner in the estate, previously told of seeing a huge police presence.

He told the Tele: “There were police everywhere and there was a guy lying on the ground with about four police officers surrounding him.

“There were about eight police cars in total and an ambulance there too.

“Police dogs were out searching the area too. I have never seen so many police in my life.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.51pm on Wednesday to attend an incident at an address in Ainslie Street. We dispatched two ambulances and the first unit arrived on scene at 4.56pm.”