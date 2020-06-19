UPDATE: Man, 28, arrested after alleged stabbing outside Dundee supermarket

A man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing outside a Dundee supermarket.

Police sealed off a section of pavement outside the Iceland at Barnhill for several hours as officers investigated reports of an altercation said to have taken place at about 1.20pm.

A man, 48, suffered a chest injury after allegedly being stabbed.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but has since been released.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers left the scene at about 4.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 1.20pm to a report of a disturbance in the Campfield Square area of Dundee.

“A 48-year-old man sustained an injury to his chest and was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Ninewells Hospital and released after treatment.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing to find out the full circumstances of what happened.”