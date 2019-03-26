UPDATE: Kingsway lorry breakdown incident cleared

A breakdown on Dundee’s busiest road has been cleared, Traffic Scotland has reported.

Police had urged drivers to avoid part of the southbound Kingsway due to the incident at the Strathmartine Road roundabout.

An HGV had blocked the carriageway and restricted traffic to one lane going southbound.

However, it is understood there are still delays due to a backlog of vehicles.

A tweet by Traffic Scotland said: “A90 A90 Strathmartine Rd – Old Glamis Rd – Breakdown, All lanes restricted Southbound for up to 15… has been cleared.”