UPDATE: Dundee gran decides against post-mortem on dog who may have been poisoned

A heartbroken Dundee woman has decided against a post-mortem for her dog, who she believes may have been poisoned.

A warning to Dundee dog owners was shared online by Carol Smith, after her grandmother’s dog had to be put to sleep in a possible poisoning incident.

In a post shared on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page, Carol warned that border collie Harry may have consumed fertiliser at Camperdown Park yesterday.

Carol said a vet has shared the family’s concerns.

The post said: “Have suggested family ask for a toxicology test to be done and will update when confirmed and we know more.

“Possibly something toxic at Camperdown Park. My gran’s dog Harry returned from park at 12pm became ill and unfortunately needed to be put to sleep at 4.30pm.

“Vet fears because so fast acting something toxic was ingested.”

However, in an update, she said: “I have spoken to several vets. We could carry out a post mortem but it might not give a definitive answer.

“He could possibly have ingested something that could have exacerbated an underlying condition. We might never find out the true cause.

“My gran has decided against the post mortem as just wants him to rest in peace now.”

The issue was raised just days after another warning was made over palm oil being washed up on a Dundee beach – which can cause death if consumed by dogs.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.