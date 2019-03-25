Monday, March 25th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

UPDATE: Dundee boy, 11, struck by van suffers ‘serious’ leg injuries

by Steven Rae
March 25, 2019, 8:21 pm Updated: March 25, 2019, 8:33 pm
An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a van in Dundee earlier today has suffered serious leg injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the incident which occurred at around 3.30pm on Charleston Drive near to Etive Garden, following the report of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a Ford van.

The schoolboy suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Officers were seen to be covering up the van involved with tarpaulin.

One witness said: “I just saw a figure on the ground underneath the wheels.

“I wasn’t sure if they had collapsed or if they had been hit. It didn’t look like they were moving.

“There quite a big presence in terms of emergency services.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland have attended at a road traffic collision in Charleston Drive, Dundee, about 3:35pm today involving a van and a pedestrian.

“An 11-year-old boy has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with leg injuries. Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”

