UPDATE: Douglas incident comes to an end as man seen being taken way in ambulance

An incident involving armed police has come to an end, eyewitnesses have reported.

Streets in the Douglas area of Dundee were closed by police from the early hours of this morning as police attended an incident in Balmoral Terrace.

Several police cars and vans attended the incident with some locals telling the Evening Telegraph that it had been ongoing since around 6am this morning.

Both Balmoral Place and Balmoral Terrace were sealed off by police.

One resident told the Evening Telegraph there were armed police on the street,

A police spokesman confirmed that some adjacent flats had been evacuated as a precaution but that there is no wider threat to the public.

One woman said she had been escorted out of her adjacent bloack around 5am.

One local said that around 2.20pm the man was seen being escorted by officers to a police vehicle, and then moved into an ambulance.

Police Scotland and The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.