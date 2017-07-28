UPDATE: Chemical incident stood down but new crash causes tailbacks on A90 near Dundee

Traffic is queuing up for at least a mile on the Dundee-bound A90 west of the city after a traffic accident.

One eyewitness reported a multi-vehicle crash.

They said: “I’ve just gone past the Swallow Roundabout. There’s an accident involving two or three cars.

“The traffic is tailed back to Longforgan. It’s just at the end of the dual carriageway from Perth.”

An ambulance spokesman said that both they and police had been in attendance but had needed to take no action.

Little more than a mile north-east, there was a chemical scare that led to traffic being backed up on the Kingsway.

Four fire engines and two special response vehicles rushed to the Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Emergency services closed Liff Road and Myrekirk Road, resulting in the A90 congestion.

The police now say the roads have reopened.

Myrekirk Road and Liff Road in #Dundee have been re-opened. Thank you for your patience during this incident. — DundeePolice (@DundeePolice) July 28, 2017

A spokeswoman for Scottish Ambulance Service said the closures were a precaution.