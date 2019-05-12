UPDATE: Cause of huge fire in Fife confirmed after smoke travels into Dundee

A huge fire in Fife which can be seen and smelt from Dundee has been confirmed as controlled burning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman previoulsy said that crews were en route to the blaze, reported near Guardbridge, near Leuchars.

One member of the public said there was a “huge” plume of smoke visible from the Dundee Law, and several commented on social media that they could smell smoke from their Dundee homes.

A fire crew from Tayport was called to the scene shortly after 7pm, but they ascertained that it was controlled burning on a farm near Leuchars.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that crews spoke to the farmer to ensure all was in order, and confirmed that it was due to last for an hour or so.