UPDATE: Angus Road reopens after two-vehicle crash and tree block carriageway

A road on the outstkirts of Brechin has reopened, following a two-vehicle crash.

Police Scotland released a statement around 6am saying: “Officers are attending the report of a road traffic accident on the B966 near to the Trinity Garden Centre, Brechin.

“Two vehicles are involved and a tree is blocking the northbound lane and parts of the southbound.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

Officers have since advised the route is reopen, adding that there were no casualties.

Police are keen to speak with any witnesses to the accident, and can becontacted on 101 quoting incident number 0381 of April 3.