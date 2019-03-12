UPDATE: 25 firefighters sent to cut people from vehicles as A90 blocked in both directions

More than 20 firefighters have been sent to a north-east road after a crash between three cars and a bus.

The A90 has been closed in both directions after the incident on the A90 near Drumlithie.

It is not known the extent of any injuries sustained in the collision, however it has been described as “serious”.

Police tonight confirmed that multiple people have been cut free from their vehicles.

A spokesman said: “The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place via the A92.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

“Any person who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2576 March 12 2019 or speak with any police officer.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.29pm about a collision between three cars and a bus.

“We have five appliances on the scene at the junction with Glenbervie and Drumlithie on the A90.

“We have 25 firefighters there in total.”

More to follow.