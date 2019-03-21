Up to 50 jobs could go after health bosses announce hospital to close

Up to 50 jobs at a private hospital in Dundee could be lost after healthcare bosses announced the facility would be closing within the next two months.

BMI Healthcare has announced Fernbrae Hospital will close in May, with workers entering a consultation period to discuss their options – including possible redundancy.

A spokesman for the private health firm said the decision was based on falling numbers of people with private health insurance living in the hospital’s catchment area.

Staff at the Perth Road hospital, which has provided healthcare for 75 years, were told on Tuesday lunchtime that their jobs were on the line.

A spokeswoman for BMI Healthcare said Fernbrae would “complete as many care pathways for patients already scheduled for operations as possible”. New patients awaiting a first consultation will be transferred elsewhere.

“Our focus now, as it has always been, is on the delivery of safe healthcare,” the spokeswoman said.

“We need to make sure that we look after our patients and equally support our staff as they consider their own next moves.

“The staff are to be commended for their dedication to patient care.

“Our duty now is to repay that commitment by helping them as best we can with practical and other support.”

BMI said several options will be discussed with individual staff members, including redundancy or potential roles within a sister hospital. The company said it would be organising job fairs and CV-writing workshops.

The company added that all patients will be contacted in order of appointment to arrange next steps in consultation with their consultants.

Any patient with an urgent query is asked to call the patient contact number on 0800 096 2254.