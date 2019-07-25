Up to 40 jobs to be created when new B&M store opens in Dundee, company confirms

Up to 40 jobs will be created when discount shop chain B&M opens its third Dundee store, the company has confirmed.

Agents acting on behalf of the bargain store have submitted an application for a building warrant to Dundee City Council, seeking permission to fit out a former DIY store in a city retail park.

If the application is granted, £150,000 will be spent kitting out the former Homebase store at the Kingsway West Retail Park to become a new B&M.

A B&M spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we’re opening a store in Dundee but we don’t have any confirmed opening dates at the moment.

“The new store will create approximately 40 jobs.”

The chain already has two stores in the city, at the Wellgate Shopping Centre and within the Kingsway East Retail Park at Milton of Craigie.

It is understood the store will be an addition to the firm’s portfolio in Dundee, and will not affect the operation of its other branches.

The firm is embarking on an aggressive strategy of openings across the UK, taking over several former Homebase stores following a successful year of growth.

The chain reported pre-tax earnings of £297 million last year, up 13.5% year on year. It employs 27,384 people across its head office and 620 stores throughout the UK.

More than 40 Homebase stores have closed over the last 10 months after the DIY chain announced it was reducing its portfolio in the face of market difficulties.

However, B&M’s proposals are a positive step for the Kingsway West Retail Park, which has suffered several setbacks after a number of its tenants struggled to contend with a challenging retail market.

Electronics chain Maplin shut up shop, taking its Kingsway unit down with it in June 2018, and Toys R Us called it quits in the UK just weeks beforehand.

Work is already under way at the Kingsway West retail unit to turn the former Homebase megastore into two units, sandwiched between Furniture Mountain and Dreams.

That work, ordered by site operators Areas Management Ltd at a cost of £500,000, was approved by Dundee City Council in May and began in earnest in recent weeks.

However, B&M’s work will require further permissions from planning officers before going ahead.