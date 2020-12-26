Up to 10cm of snow could hit Tayside and Fife as weather warning issued

A weather warning of snow and ice has been issued for Tayside and Fife.

Experts say the region could potentially see up to 10cm of snow over a 16 hour period.

Western parts of the area are likely to be hit from 6pm on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning remains in force until 10am on Monday.

The parts of Fife that could see snow include Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and Dunfermline, while Tayside will be affected as far east as Perth and as far north as Kenmore.

A statement from the Met Office said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.

“Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.

“Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible.

“Whilst skies are expected to clear from the north overnight, icy patches are likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning.”