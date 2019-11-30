Up the tempo against Queen of the South urges McPake

Dundee boss James McPake has urged his players to up the tempo today as they look to get back to winning ways.

The Dark Blues welcome Queen of the South to Dens Park this afternoon on the back of two disappointing defeats to Dundee United and Inverness Caley Thistle.

And manager James is looking for improvement all over the pitch from his side.

That could see a number of changes to the starting XI that faces the Doonhamers today.

He said: “As a team, I think we need to improve.

“I will use the Alloa game as an example.

“Everybody says Jack Hamilton saved us the game but he didn’t. Really, it was Declan McDaid because, after Jack’s penalty save, he went on a 60-yard run to stop the boy at the back post.

“For me, that is about doing your job as a team.

“We didn’t get the ball into the front areas or our creative players quickly enough last week.

“Kane Hemmings and Danny Johnson had a chance but we didn’t make them work enough.

“We had loads of the ball but we were a bit flat and we need to get the likes of Graham Dorrans and Paul McGowan on the ball and in areas where they can hurt teams.”

© SNS

He added: “To simplify it, at Inverness we didn’t trouble their goalkeeper enough.

“I think their back four and goalkeeper had an easy afternoon.

“I am not talking about individuals, I am talking about us as a team. We didn’t hurt them or cause them enough problems.

“We were probably guilty of that at the very start of the season when we looked solid defensively but we weren’t creating much.

“Then things changed and we got going well and started getting players in good areas and really hurting teams.

“That wasn’t the case last Saturday. We were too easy to play against and the players felt the same way.

“We’ve had a good discussion and worked on things.”

Queens travel to Dens on the back of poor form themselves, just one win in their last six.

Their previous two victories were strong wins against the top two of Dundee United and Ayr, however, and James is wary of taking the Doonhamers lightly.

He added: “I expect a reaction. They also come off a disappointing result and they will be looking to bounce back.

“They will be up here looking to cause an upset and to prove a point.”